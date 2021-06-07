Hendricks (7-4) allowed three earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five across 6.1 innings, taking the win over the Giants on Sunday.

Hendricks allowed a first inning home run to LaMonte Wade to start the game. He allowed an additional two runs between the first two innings. However, he settled in to provide three scoreless frames before being relieved in the seventh inning. The 31-year-old had a slow start to the season, but has won his last four starts. He carries a 4.59 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP in 68.2 innings. In addition, he has a 7.3 K/9 with more than six strikeouts in a single start just once this season.