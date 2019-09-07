Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Pushed to Monday

Hendricks will start Monday in San Diego, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Cubs have decided to flip-flop Hendricks and Jon Lester in the rotation order; Lester is now starting Sunday's series finale in Milwaukee. This assures that Hendricks will be available to start a game during the team's Sept. 19-22 series against the Cardinals. Hendricks has allowed one run in 23 innings against St. Louis this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories