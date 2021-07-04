Hendricks allowed a run on five hits and struck out five in six innings versus Cincinnati on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision.

After stringing together eight wins in eight starts from May 16 to June 22, Hendricks has taken no-decisions in his last two outings. Sunday's effort was a strong one from the right-hander, although relievers Dan Winkler and Andrew Chafin allowed a narrow one-run lead to slip away in the seventh inning. Hendricks owns a 3.83 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 79:19 K:BB across 98.2 innings this year. The 31-year-old is projected to face St. Louis in next weekend's series.