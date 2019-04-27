Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Rattled by D-backs

Hendricks (1-4) took the loss Friday, coughing up seven runs on 10 hits and a walk over five innings while striking out three as the Cubs fell 8-3 to the Diamondbacks.

The right-hander put together a 1-2-3 second inning on three grounders, but otherwise Hendricks had little luck on all the balls Arizona was putting into play against him. He'll take a 5.33 ERA and 24:8 K:BB through 25.1 innings when he takes the mound again next Friday, at home against the Cards.