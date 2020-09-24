Hendricks (6-5) allowed two runs on seven hits (two home runs) and a walk while striking out three across 7.2 innings Wednesday as he took the loss against the Pirates.

Hendricks got off to a bumpy start by allowing back-to-back home runs to Adam Frazier and Ke'Bryan Hayes to lead off the first but was lights out for the rest of the game. The right-hander generated 19 of his 23 outs via either ground balls or fly outs as he primarily relied on his changeup and sinker to produce light contact from the Pirate hitters. Wednesday was Hendricks' last start of the regular season as he finished with a 2.88 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 64:8 K:BB across 81.1 innings. The 30-year-old figures to slot in behind Yu Darvish as the Cubs' No. 2 option in the playoffs.