Hendricks is recovering from a capsular tear in his right shoulder, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It had been thought that Hendricks was not dealing with any structural damage in his shoulder, but it turns out he did experience a tear that, according to the report, "stems from a chronic issue, rather than happening on one pitch." Hendricks is not expected to need surgery to recover, and he will report to the Cubs' spring training facility in the near future to get some work in. However, his focus is on the 2023 season at this point and he may not pitch again before the current campaign comes to a close.