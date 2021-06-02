Hendricks (6-4) allowed three runs across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Padres. He gave up seven hits and no walks while striking out four.

Hendricks turned in a fairly typical performance, as he displayed good command with a few strikeouts to pick up the quality start and his sixth win of the year. The righty has now earned the win in his last four appearances, and he has a 2.60 ERA during the stretch. His season ERA still sits at 4.62 due to a few uncharacteristically poor outings, but Hendricks should continue to whittle away at that figure, as he's posted an ERA below 3.50 in each of the past five seasons. He's scheduled to take the mound again Sunday against the Giants.