Hendricks (back) struck out six and allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in his second rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Iowa.

Hendricks tossed 85 pitches in the outing and said Wednesday that he "felt great" during his time on the mound, per Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports. The right-hander's pitch count and own comments about his health suggests that he'll be ready to make his next start with the Cubs, perhaps as soon as Sunday in Pittsburgh. Once Hendricks is activated from the 15-day injured list, he'll likely be taking over Hayden Wesneski's spot in the rotation.