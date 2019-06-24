Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Resumes mound work
Hendricks (shoulder) threw lightly off a mound Monday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This is an encouraging step for Hendricks, who threw 15 pitches in what was his first mound session since landing on the injured list with a shoulder impingement. Per Wittenmyer, the right-hander is expected to progress to a full bullpen session later in the week. Hendricks is hoping to return sometime around the All-Star break.
