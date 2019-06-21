Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Resumes throwing

Hendricks played catch on flat ground Friday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Hendricks landed on the injured list with the right shoulder impingement last weekend but his return to throwing Friday is a good early sign for his recovery. With that said, the 29-year-old doesn't have a set throwing program going forward and the team will see how he feels Saturday before deciding on the next step.

