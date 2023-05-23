Hendricks (shoulder) met up with the Cubs on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

This seems like a strong indication that Hendricks has officially completed his minor-league rehab assignment and will soon be slotted into Chicago's starting rotation. Friday's series opener against the Reds appears to be a good bet for what would be his first major-league outing since he strained his shoulder last July. The veteran right-hander tossed 82 pitches over six innings of one-run ball Saturday versus the Triple-A affiliate of the Pirates.