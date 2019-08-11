Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Rocked by Reds
Hendricks (8-9) allowed seven runs in 2.2 innings to take the loss against the Reds Saturday. He gave up 12 hits while striking out two.
Cincinnati rookie Aristides Aquino took Hendricks deep twice, and the righty also allowed a home run to Nick Senzel. The seven runs are the most Hendricks has allowed in a start since April 26, though he at least managed to go five innings in that outing. The clunker raised his season ERA from 3.06 to 3.48. Hendricks will look to get back on track his next time out Friday against the Pirates.
