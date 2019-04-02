Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Rocked for seven runs

Hendricks (0-1) yielded seven runs (two earned) on 10 hits and three walks in 4.1 innings during Monday's 8-0 loss to Atlanta. He coughed up two home runs and struck out four.

Things got off to a rocky start with Ender Inciarte clubbing a leadoff homer off Hendricks, leading to a four-run first inning for Atlanta. The Cubs made six errors Monday, but Hendricks didn't exactly help his case by allowing 10 hits and three walks. His next outing will come in Milwaukee on Sunday, giving him another tough test.