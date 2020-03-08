Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Rolls again Saturday
Hendricks allowed one run over four innings in Saturday's Cactus League game against Cleveland. He gave up two hits and a walk, while striking out four.
The run was actually the first allowed by Hendricks in nine innings this spring, and the righty is sporting an impressive 0.44 WHIP to go along with his 1.00 ERA. Yu Darvish and Jon Lester appear to be the top candidates to start on Opening Day, but Hendricks is right behind them in the pecking order, and the 30-year-old will be a key member of the rotation no matter where he slots in.
