Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Rough go versus Dodgers

Hendricks (7-5) pitched 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks. He took the loss and struck out only one in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Hendricks had his shortest start since April 7, with his lowest strikeout total of the season. Hendricks has a 3.36 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 92.2 innings over 14 starts this season. The right-hander will look to bounce back in his next start, taking on the Mets on Thursday.