Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Saddled with loss

Hendricks (0-2) gave up four runs on eight hits with one walk while striking out four through four innings in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

Hendricks allowed nine batters to reach base in only four innings of work and ultimately was assigned the loss against the Brewers. It's been a rough start to the season for Hendricks, as he has a 6.48 ERA through two starts. At his best, Hendricks has tremendous ability to suppress home runs and walks, but the right-hander has now surrendered three home runs and four walks in only 8.1 innings of work. His next start will come Saturday against the Angels at Wrigley Field.