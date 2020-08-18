Hendricks (3-2) took the loss in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals after allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five over 6.1 innings.

Hendricks surrendered a solo blast in the third inning, and he was touched up for two more runs in the top of the seventh following a Brad Miller double with the bases loaded. Rowan Wick gave up the double, however, Hendricks was responsible for the two runs that crossed the plate. The veteran right-hander has been solid so far this season, sitting with a 3.31 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with a 25:3 K:BB across 32.2 frames.