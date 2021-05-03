Hendricks will not start Monday against the Dodgers as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader Tuesday. Hendricks will likely start one of those games, though it's not yet clear which one.
