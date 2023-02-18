Hendricks (shoulder) will throw a light bullpen session Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hendricks' timeline remains unclear, and his upcoming bullpen was described as "touch-and-feel," but it's nonetheless a positive to see him advancing in his throwing progression. He's a month behind schedule, though he's about five days ahead of reports from mid-January, which held that he was targeting March 1 for his return to mound work. It's likely Hendricks misses the start of the season, but a move to the 60-day injured list doesn't seem to be planned as of yet.
