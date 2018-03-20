Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Scratched from minor-league game
Hendricks was scratched from his scheduled minor-league appearance Tuesday with strep throat, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Barring setbacks, Hendricks should be fine by the start of the season. The 28-year-old righty has been excellent so far this spring, striking out 21 batters while walking none in 15 innings.
More News
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...