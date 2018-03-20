Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Scratched from minor-league game

Hendricks was scratched from his scheduled minor-league appearance Tuesday with strep throat, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Barring setbacks, Hendricks should be fine by the start of the season. The 28-year-old righty has been excellent so far this spring, striking out 21 batters while walking none in 15 innings.

