Hendricks (0-2) allowed seven runs on seven hits across four innings to take the loss against Atlanta Sunday. He walked three and struck out two.

Hendricks had a first inning to forget, as he allowed six runs on four home runs. It was the first time in Cubs' history that a pitcher has allowed four home runs in the first inning, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Hendricks was making his first start in 11 days after missing his last turn due to a non-COVID-19 illness, so he likely had a little rust to shake off, but it was still surprising to see the righty get hit so hard. His ERA shot up from 3.00 to 6.92 with the rough outing. Hendricks will look to get back on track Friday against the Brewers, a squad he blanked across six innings of work on April 7.