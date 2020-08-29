Hendricks (3-4) allowed five runs on 10 hits over six innings in a loss to the Reds on Friday. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Hendricks' two worst starts this season have come in Great American Ball Park; he's allowed 11 of his 20 total earned runs and three of his six homers in those two starts. He had to deal with some rain in addition to the small dimensions Friday, and Hendricks now has an ERA north of 4.00 on the season after beginning his year with an Opening Day shutout. However, Hendricks is still pretty much in line with expectations and things will get a bit easier with a road start in Pittsburgh next up, followed by a home start against the Cardinals.