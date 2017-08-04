Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Serves up two homers in loss

Hendricks (4-4) gave up three runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks while striking out five over seven innings in a loss to the Nationals on Friday.

Daniel Murphy smacked a pair of homers against Hendricks, bringing his total to 11 allowed in 78 innings this year. Hendricks allowed 15 homers in 190 innings last season. However, aside from those two aforementioned mistakes, Hendricks was solid in his third start back from the DL. He only went a combined 9.1 innings in his first two outings following the seven-week absence, so it's encouraging to see him be more efficient in this one. The right-hander lines up for a favorable road matchup against the Giants his next time out.