Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Set to return Tuesday
Hendricks (shoulder) is scheduled to rejoin the starting rotation Tuesday at Pittsburgh, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Hendricks completed a bullpen session Saturday with no issues, apparently clearing the way for his return from the injured list. The 29-year-old landed on the IL with right shoulder inflammation June 15 and could face a limited pitch count in his return, but he shouldn't have significant restrictions going forward given the relative briefness of his absence.
