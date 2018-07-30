Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Seven strong innings

Hendricks (7-9) allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Cardinals.

Hendricks generating 15 of his 21 outs via either groundball or strikeout and threw 107 pitches to complete his seven innings of work. While he has mixed results in the span, Hendricks has now struck out eight batters in three of his last five starts after failing to whiff more than seven batters through his first 17 starts of the season. Perhaps more importantly, he has allowed only three walks and three home runs across his last 21.2 innings, lending some optimism that he can close the season in better form.