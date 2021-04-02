Hendricks (0-1) allowed three earned runs on four hits and three walks across three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Pirates. He struck out four.

Hendricks didn't come close to matching his 2020 Opening Day start, in which he recorded a complete-game shutout of the Brewers. The righty got off to a rough start, allowing a two-run home run to No. 2 hitter Ke'Bryan Hayes, and he was eventually pulled after 63 pitches. There will be better days ahead for Hendricks, and he'll look to turn things around when he takes the hill again Wednesday against Milwaukee.