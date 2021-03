Hendricks tossed two scoreless innings in Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out two.

Hendricks wasn't allowed to work very deep in his Cactus League debut, but the righty was sharp while he was in there. Hendricks is coming off of a strong 2020 campaign in which he posted a 2.88 ERA and 1.00 WHIP across 12 starts, and he should serve as the Cubs' ace in 2021.