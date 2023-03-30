Hendricks (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 27.
The veteran right-hander spent spring training going through his rehab program for the right shoulder capsular tear he suffered in August, so his move to the injured list to begin the season isn't a surprise. Hendricks is close to facing live batters and could begin a rehab assignment within the next few weeks.
