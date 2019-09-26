Play

Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Shut down for season

Hendricks will not make another start this season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs have yet to announce who will start Sunday's season finale in place of Hendricks, but the right-hander will sit out the rest of the season with Chicago eliminated from the postseason. Across 30 starts this season, Hendricks went 11-10 while posting a 3.46 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 150:32 K:BB in 177 innings.

