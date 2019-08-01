Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Shuts down Cardinals
Hendricks (8-8) pitched seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Cardinals. He scattered seven hits with no walks, while striking out seven.
Hendricks came up big in a big spot, as the Cubs tied St. Louis for first in the NL Central with the win. The righty has allowed two runs or fewer in six straight starts to lower his season ERA to a sparkling 3.07. Hendricks will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled outing Monday against the Athletics.
