Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Shuts down Giants for fourth win

Hendricks (4-3) allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings in a win over the Giants on Friday.

He gave up a solo homer to Gorkys Hernandez in the fourth inning but was in cruise control for most of the afternoon, allowing a season low in hits while recording 21 outs on 88 pitches. The 28-year-old Hendricks continues to post stellar ratios on the strength of pinpoint control with help from an above-average groundball rate and strong defense behind him. While the K-rate remains modest, Kendricks has been missing more bats in his last three starts (19 strikeouts in 18 innings). He draws a road matchup with the Pirates next week.