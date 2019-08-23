Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Shuts down Giants

Hendricks (9-9) pitched seven scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Giants. He allowed three hits and no walks, while striking out seven.

The Cubs only mustered one run, but Hendricks made it count. The righty posted his second straight strong start, as he allowed just a single run over seven innings his last time out against Pittsburgh. The good stretch has bumped his season ERA down to 3.20, and Hendricks will look to keep it going Wednesday on the road against the Mets.