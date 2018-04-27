Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Shuts out Brewers
Hendricks (2-1) picked up the win against the Brewers on Thursday, scattering four hits over seven shutout innings, striking out five and walking none as the Cubs won 1-0.
Hendricks was brilliant in this one and he's now got an 11:0 K:BB over his last two starts, both of which have resulted in victories. He's sporting solid ratios with a 3.10 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP over 29 innings and he'll look to keep his strong run going against a tough Colorado lineup in his next start on May 1.
