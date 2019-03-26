Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Signs four-year extension
Hendricks signed a four-year extension with a vesting option for a fifth season Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Hendricks will make a guaranteed $63 million from 2019 to 2023, including his previously-negotiated salary for this season, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The extension keeps the 29-year-old in a hitter-friendly park for the next several years, though he hasn't had trouble navigating Wrigley Field thus far in his five-year major-league career, as his home ERA of 2.74 easily outpaces his road mark of 3.41.
