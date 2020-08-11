Hendricks is scheduled to start Wednesday against Cleveland, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hendricks was originally scheduled to pitch this past Sunday against the Cardinals, but the entire series was wiped out due to a coronavirus outbreak in the St. Louis organization. The righty will now take the mound Wednesday, which will be eight days after his most recent start. Hendricks has had two good outings this season sandwiched around one bad start, and he'll carry a 3.54 ERA and 0.93 WHIP into his next trip to the hill.
