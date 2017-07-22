Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Slated to start Monday
Hendricks (hand) will start Monday against the White Sox, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
While Hendricks only built up to 63 pitches in his final rehab start, he was dominant in that outing, throwing five perfect innings with three strikeouts. He will be afforded a relatively soft landing in his return -- the White Sox rank 27th in terms of wRC+ against right-handed pitching this season -- but the second half of the two-step (at Milwaukee) is more daunting.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Won't be activated until next week•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Expected back for next start•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Set for another rehab start•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Solid in first rehab outing•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Will begin rehab assignment Monday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Will throw bullpen Saturday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...