Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Slated to start Monday

Hendricks (hand) will start Monday against the White Sox, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

While Hendricks only built up to 63 pitches in his final rehab start, he was dominant in that outing, throwing five perfect innings with three strikeouts. He will be afforded a relatively soft landing in his return -- the White Sox rank 27th in terms of wRC+ against right-handed pitching this season -- but the second half of the two-step (at Milwaukee) is more daunting.