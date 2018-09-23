Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Snags win No. 13 with strong performance

Hendricks (13-11) tossed 7.2 innings of one-run ball to record the win Sunday against the White Sox. He allowed four hits and struck out five.

Hendricks displayed his typical good control, as he did not issue any walks and efficiently retired 23 batters on 103 pitches (73 for strikes). The righty has now strung together seven straight outings with two earned runs or fewer allowed, which has helped him lower his season ERA to a solid 3.49. Hendricks figures to make his final start of the season on Friday against the rival Cardinals, and he'll look to put an exclamation point on a strong finish to the year for fantasy owners.