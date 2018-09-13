Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Solid in loss to Brewers

Hendricks (11-11) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five as the Cubs fell 5-1 to the Brewers.

As per usual he pounded the zone, throwing 55 of 77 pitches for strikes, but a lack of run support doomed Hendricks to just his second loss in his last nine starts. The right-hander has a sharp 2.96 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 51:7 K:BB in 54.2 innings over that stretch, and he'll look to continue his resurgence Monday on the road against the Diamondbacks.