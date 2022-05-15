Hendricks didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 4-2 victory over Arizona, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Hendricks limited the Diamondbacks to a single run in the second inning and was never in any real danger despite putting runners on base each frame. The 32-year-old has now surrendered two runs or fewer in five his eight starts, though the total of 16 in his other three starts is a bit concerning. It all amounts to a decent 4.03 ERA and 1.25 WHIP, and Hendricks is currently slated to face off against Arizona again next week.