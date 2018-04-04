Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Start pushed to Friday

Hendricks next scheduled start has been moved to Friday against the Brewers, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Hendricks had been scheduled to start Thursday's series opener versus Milwaukee. He'll still face the Brewers as planned, but will have an extra day to rest as Tuesday's game against the Reds was postponed, resulting in Chicago's rotation being pushed back a day.

