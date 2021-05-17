Hendricks (3-4) earned the win Sunday against the Tigers after tossing eight innings of one-run ball, giving up eight hits and fanning eight.

Hendricks was coming off a rough stretch and entered this game having allowed four or more runs in three of his last five starts, but he bounced back with his best start of the campaign to date. He still owns a 5.27 ERA -- a figure that would rank as a career-worst mark for him -- but this outing should undoubtedly boost his confidence going forward. The right-hander is scheduled to make his next start at the Cardinals next week.