Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Stifles Phillies for 11th win

Hendricks (11-10) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four in a 7-1 victory over the Phillies.

It was the right-hander's fourth quality start in his last five trips to the mound, and Hendricks now sports a 3.26 ERA and 48:8 K:BB in 49.2 innings over eight starts since the All-Star break. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next outing Thursday on the road against the Nationals.