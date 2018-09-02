Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Stifles Phillies for 11th win
Hendricks (11-10) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four in a 7-1 victory over the Phillies.
It was the right-hander's fourth quality start in his last five trips to the mound, and Hendricks now sports a 3.26 ERA and 48:8 K:BB in 49.2 innings over eight starts since the All-Star break. He'll look to keep things rolling in his next outing Thursday on the road against the Nationals.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Earns 10th win with scoreless outing•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Gives up two runs in loss•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Picks up win against Brewers•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Grabs quality start in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out seven in win Saturday•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Seven strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...