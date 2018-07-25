Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out eight in loss
Hendricks (6-9) struck out eight and walked two in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, allowing three runs on seven hits in five innings.
Hendricks matched a season-high with eight strikeouts, but needed 106 pitches (67 strikes) to get through five innings. In six of his last seven starts Hendricks hasn't completed six innings, and his ERA now stands at 4.05 on the year. His batting average against (.257) and WHIP (1.26) are the highest of his career while his strikeout rate (7.1 K/9) is his lowest since 2014. He'll look to get back in the win column in his next start against the Cardinals in St. Louis.
