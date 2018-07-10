Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out eight in tough luck no-decision
Hendricks allowed just one unearned run on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts across 8.1 innings Monday night against the Giants but was left with a no-decision.
That one unearned run was all it took to push Monday's game to extra innings and nullify Hendricks's effort. Still, he induced a whopping 18 swinging strikes on 109 pitches. The money pitch was Hendricks's changeup, which Giants hitters waved at 13 times on 38 offerings. Things didn't go much better when they made contact with the changeup, as it created seven outs on nine balls in play. Hendricks has thrown just two quality starts in his last nine outings, but maybe this was the start he needed to get things going. He'll carry a 3.93 ERA into his last start of the first half Sunday against San Diego.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart