Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out eight in tough luck no-decision

Hendricks allowed just one unearned run on five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts across 8.1 innings Monday night against the Giants but was left with a no-decision.

That one unearned run was all it took to push Monday's game to extra innings and nullify Hendricks's effort. Still, he induced a whopping 18 swinging strikes on 109 pitches. The money pitch was Hendricks's changeup, which Giants hitters waved at 13 times on 38 offerings. Things didn't go much better when they made contact with the changeup, as it created seven outs on nine balls in play. Hendricks has thrown just two quality starts in his last nine outings, but maybe this was the start he needed to get things going. He'll carry a 3.93 ERA into his last start of the first half Sunday against San Diego.