Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out nine in quality start

Hendricks allowed three runs across six innings while not factoring into the decision in Friday's loss to the Reds. He gave up six hits and a walk, while striking out nine.

Hendricks left the game in line for his fifth win of the season, but the Cubs' bullpen allowed three runs over three innings to blow the lead. The nine strikeouts are the most for Hendricks since he fanned 11 across seven innings in a start back on April 19. The righty will take a 3.34 ERA into his next outing against a strong Astros offense on Wednesday.