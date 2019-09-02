Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out seven in no-decision

Hendricks gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven through six innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Monday.

Hendricks was incredibly efficient, throwing just 81 pitches and striking out seven through his six innings of work. Hendricks has been excellent at home, posting a 1.77 ERA. The 29-year-old has a 3.39 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 26 starts this season. Hendricks is scheduled to make his next start Sunday at Miller Park.