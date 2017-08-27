Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out seven in Saturday victory
Hendricks (5-4) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Phillies.
Hendricks gave up a first inning homer to Rhys Hoskins, but shut down the Phillies over the next six innings to earn his fifth victory in the campaign. He finished off a solid month of August in which he allowed nine runs in five starts to lower his ERA from 3.80 to 3.45, and he's proven to be a strong fantasy option with limited downside. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Braves.
