Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out seven in win Saturday

Hendricks (8-9) picked up the win Saturday against the Padres, as he allowed four runs over 5.2 innings. He gave up five hits and struck out seven.

Hendricks cruised through the first three innings but ran into some trouble in the fourth, as he allowed three runs in the frame, including one on a home run by Austin Hedges. However, a five-run second inning by the Cubs gave the righty all the support he would need to grab the win. Hendricks still has a disappointing 4.07 ERA after recording a cumulative 2.51 mark over the previous two seasons, but he could be a good source of wins the rest of the way with a strong lineup behind him. Hendricks will look to record another win his next start, which is slated for Friday against the Nationals.