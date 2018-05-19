Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Strikes out six in no-decision

Hendricks lasted five innings in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out six in the no-decision.

Hendricks allowed one run in the first and another in the fourth before running into some trouble in the bottom of the sixth inning. He allowed an error, a walk, a single and a double before being pulled for Randy Rosario. It wasn't a vintage performance, though his six strikeouts were just one fewer than his season high. He's expected to next take the field Friday against the Giants.