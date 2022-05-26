Hendricks (2-5) allowed four runs on five hits across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Reds. He walked one and struck out one.

Hendricks didn't allow seven runs like he did in his last outing, but he was only moderately better Wednesday. It's been a struggle all year for the righty, as he's now sitting with a 5.20 ERA. Hendricks posted a sub-3.50 ERA every year between 2016 and 2020, but that crept up to 4.77 last season, and he's now on pace for a new career worst. Hendricks has always had a small margin for error since he doesn't record too many strikeouts, and that may be catching up to him in his age-32 season. He'll look to turn things around in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Brewers.